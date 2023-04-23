Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 3,488,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

