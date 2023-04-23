HEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.53 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $35.66 billion and $7.53 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001296 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
