HI Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. HI has a total market cap of $24.88 million and approximately $232,233.48 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,461.66 or 1.00079360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00907444 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $226,481.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.