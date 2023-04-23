HI Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. HI has a total market cap of $24.99 million and $226,656.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,617.52 or 0.99884175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00907444 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $226,481.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

