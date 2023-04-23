Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Hilltop has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.