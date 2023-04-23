Hive (HIVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.34 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $196.14 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 473,227,168 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

