Homestead Advisers Corp Cuts Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 69,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Shares of DY stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.