Homestead Advisers Corp Has $22.95 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

