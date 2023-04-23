Homestead Advisers Corp Has $38,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,640,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $110.44.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

