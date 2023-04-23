Homestead Advisers Corp Has $7.12 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.29. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

