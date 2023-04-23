Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 44,500 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HGV opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

