Homestead Advisers Corp Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,594 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Allstate worth $50,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

