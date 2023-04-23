Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

HMC opened at $25.92 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

