Horizen (ZEN) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Horizen has a total market cap of $129.72 million and $3.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.53 or 0.00034755 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00132311 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,610,100 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

