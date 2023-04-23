HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in HSBC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.59) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.45) to GBX 671 ($8.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $681.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

