HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Lowered to GBX 671

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 683 ($8.45) to GBX 671 ($8.30) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.65) to GBX 840 ($10.39) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $681.22.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

