Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Position Trimmed by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.23.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.68 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

