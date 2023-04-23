Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7657658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

