Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

IMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Immuneering from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Immuneering Stock Down 3.2 %

IMRX opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.35. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Immuneering during the second quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

