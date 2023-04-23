Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.
IMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Immuneering from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Immuneering Stock Down 3.2 %
IMRX opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.35. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
