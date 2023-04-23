Injective Protocol Market Cap Hits $593.40 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $7.42 or 0.00026865 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $593.40 million and approximately $84.10 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

