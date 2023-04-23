Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Stake Boosted by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOCT opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.