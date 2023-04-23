International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

THM opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.17 million, a P/E ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.82.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

