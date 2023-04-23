Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

