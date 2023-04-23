iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.76. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$17.73.

