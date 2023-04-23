iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJH opened at $248.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day moving average is $248.36. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

