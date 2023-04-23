iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,910 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $279,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IDV opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

