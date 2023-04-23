iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.20 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.