iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

