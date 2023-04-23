iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,789 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

