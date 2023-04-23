iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 417,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $227.74. The stock had a trading volume of 235,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

