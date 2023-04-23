iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Raised by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 16,204.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

