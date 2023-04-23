iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Trimmed by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $63,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,204.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 944,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,636,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,934. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

