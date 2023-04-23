ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 210

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded ITM Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

ITM Power Stock Performance

ITM Power stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

