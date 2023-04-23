Jason Ashton Sells 49,446 Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Jason Ashton sold 49,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($2.96), for a total transaction of £118,175.94 ($146,239.25).

Jason Ashton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyman alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of Tyman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £20,311.05 ($25,134.33).

Tyman Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tyman stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £481.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,022.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Tyman plc has a 12-month low of GBX 182.40 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($3.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.36.

Tyman Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,833.33%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.33) target price on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Tyman

(Get Rating)

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.