Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

