JMP Securities Trims Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Target Price to $19.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $374.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.