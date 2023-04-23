Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.22

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.22 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Joules Group shares last traded at GBX 9.22 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,871,712 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.73. The stock has a market cap of £10.34 million and a P/E ratio of 461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

