JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.08.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

