JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

