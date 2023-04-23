JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AIA Group Price Performance
Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.
About AIA Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AIA Group (AAGIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.