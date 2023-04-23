Keppel Co. Limited (KPELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.272 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 40.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Keppel Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of KPELY stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Keppel has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.
Keppel Company Profile
