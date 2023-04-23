Keppel Co. Limited (KPELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.272 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 40.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Keppel Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of KPELY stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Keppel has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

