Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 113,875 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.23%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.