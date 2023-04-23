Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $69,969,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,870,000 after buying an additional 3,127,439 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

