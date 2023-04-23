Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $212.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.