Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 61,742 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,742 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

