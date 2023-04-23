Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 345,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,351,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $72.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

