Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $185.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

