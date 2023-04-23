Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $109.74 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

