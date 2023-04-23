Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

