Komodo Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $51.34 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00135435 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00034860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

