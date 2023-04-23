Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.